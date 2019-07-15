MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,063 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

