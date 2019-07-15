MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of MVC Capital stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.74. MVC Capital has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. MVC Capital had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MVC Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz acquired 11,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $103,707.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 998,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,352,197. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MVC Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in MVC Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 566,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 64,145 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MVC Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in MVC Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 284,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

