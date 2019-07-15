New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hanif Dahya bought 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

