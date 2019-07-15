NIB (ASX:NHF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.81. NIB shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 1,050,573 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$7.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Get NIB alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline Chow bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.84 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$268,640.00 ($190,524.82).

About NIB (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.