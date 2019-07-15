Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of NDSN opened at $138.87 on Thursday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.34 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $127,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $768,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

