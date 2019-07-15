Northland Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

“We assume” that the $5M in debt still has covenants restricting $5M cash on hand.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.04.

NASDAQ:OBLN opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -5.34.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 147.30%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

