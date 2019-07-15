OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.27

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 502591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$238.62 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

