Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific City Financial Corporation is the parent company of Pacific City Bank a commercial bank. Pacific City Bank specializes in commercial banking for small to medium-size businesses by providing commercial real estate loans, small business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans, auto loans, residential mortgage loans and SBA loans. It operates primarily in Lynwood and Bellevue, Washington; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Bayside, New York and Carrollton, Texas. Pacific City Financial Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Pacific City Financial alerts:

PCB opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.98. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

In related news, insider John Ju sold 10,000 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Rhee acquired 17,544 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $298,598.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific City Financial (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.