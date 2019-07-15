Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IPL Plastics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

BTU opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.84. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $45.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The coal producer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 10.61%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $847,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,009 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 284,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,485,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236,938 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,714 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 78,146 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

