PeepCoin (PCN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $746.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 351.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 213.5% against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $445,252.00 and $746.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 97,916,597,202 coins and its circulating supply is 58,716,597,202 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

