Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) a $8.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DO. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

NYSE DO opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $20.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,004,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 992,277 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 39.3% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,121,384 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,770,000 after buying an additional 880,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,597 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 221.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 738,815 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 509,125 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.