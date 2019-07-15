PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.29. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $349.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.28.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

