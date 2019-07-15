Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0421 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $167.67 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00263037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.01210627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00112197 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 3,983,915,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, Bittrex, QBTC, IDCM, Nanex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

