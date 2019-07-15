Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $48.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OTEX. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 9.57%. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.1746 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 18.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

