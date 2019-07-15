RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 58,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

