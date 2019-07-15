Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

NYSE:RF opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $941,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 30,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $469,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,882.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,394 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 176.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

