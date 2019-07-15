Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:RRTS opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. The company had revenue of $507.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 8,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $68,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 37,264 shares of company stock worth $336,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the first quarter worth $11,235,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,843,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,932,372 shares in the last quarter.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

