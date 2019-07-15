Robert W. Baird Raises Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $145.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.76.

FIS opened at $129.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 306.1% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 413,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

