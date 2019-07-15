RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.28.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23. RPC has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. RPC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 1,029,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of RPC by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 154,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,158,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

