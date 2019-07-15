RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,400 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 30th total of 1,181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTIX. TheStreet lowered shares of WCF Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTIX opened at $4.29 on Monday. RTI Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.08 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.35.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that RTI Surgical will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTI Surgical by 214.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 686.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.