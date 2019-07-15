Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.31. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 30,118,692 shares traded.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered Seeing Machines to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of $121.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

