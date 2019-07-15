Short Interest in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Drops By 6.1%

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,535,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 30th total of 6,960,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $84.08. 17,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,911. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $115,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,073.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $150,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,440.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,513 shares of company stock worth $4,855,024. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

