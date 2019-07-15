Short Interest in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Decreases By 9.6%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,800 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 30th total of 1,379,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Wayne Stelmar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,796 shares in the company, valued at $390,702.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Lawrence Webb purchased 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 825,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,117.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,805 shares of company stock valued at $222,214. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get New Home alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Home by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 126,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Home by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of New Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Home by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in New Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWHM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NWHM stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.49. 61,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.68. New Home has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.85 million for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.