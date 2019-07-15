Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Grows By 12.7%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,586,500 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 30th total of 16,486,400 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

