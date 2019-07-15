Short Interest in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expands By 17.7%

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,800 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 30th total of 702,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $51,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.77. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.