Short Interest in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Drops By 8.8%

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 997,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 30th total of 1,094,100 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:THOR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. Synthorx has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $497.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Synthorx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,398,000. Emory University purchased a new stake in Synthorx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Synthorx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,559,000. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synthorx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,014,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Synthorx by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

