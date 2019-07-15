Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,228,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 30th total of 1,869,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPHS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Castle Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

NASDAQ SPHS opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Sophiris Bio has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.80.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Sophiris Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sophiris Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Sophiris Bio worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.