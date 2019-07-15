Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0027

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $2.46 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00262328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.01228204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00024940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00114380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.