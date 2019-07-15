Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.20. Vectura Group shares last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 349,967 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital cut Smith & Nephew to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 122.86 ($1.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.10.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

