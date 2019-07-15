Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CJS Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Vicor news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $180,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,641.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Allen Henderson sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $69,914.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,886 shares of company stock valued at $433,014. 56.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,108,000 after buying an additional 149,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 48,853 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. 8,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70. Vicor has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

