Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $913.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $420,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $196,938.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,057 shares of company stock worth $1,432,635 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $11,371,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $13,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,140,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 220,388 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,526,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

