Zacks: Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.86. Willis Towers Watson reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.33. 10,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.66. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $197.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

