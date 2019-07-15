Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ITUS’s earnings. ITUS reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ITUS will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITUS.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,900 shares of company stock valued at $310,638 over the last three months.

Shares of ITUS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96. ITUS has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

