Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Neurotrope in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 98.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $152,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,421. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.