Zacks Investment Research Lowers PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. PQ Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PQ Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,264,000 after acquiring an additional 417,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PQ Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in PQ Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PQ Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PQ Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

