Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SBOW opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $158.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.19). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

