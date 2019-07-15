Zacks: iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) Given $9.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned iPic Entertainment an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,801,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 24.42% of iPic Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iPic Entertainment stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 1,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294. iPic Entertainment has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.91 million. Analysts forecast that iPic Entertainment will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

