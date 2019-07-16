-$0.02 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). R1 RCM posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. The business had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 413,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,960. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $48,040.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

