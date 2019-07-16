-$0.10 EPS Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 802.38% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 52.8% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $55,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 736.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 2,466,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

