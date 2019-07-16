Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,769,600 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 30th total of 13,283,100 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 733,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,591,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,791 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after purchasing an additional 782,480 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

