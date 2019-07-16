Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

