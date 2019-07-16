Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 592,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 435,983 shares.The stock last traded at $0.21 and had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a market cap of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 675.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,994 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

