Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 5.6%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.54, 1,137,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,322,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company has a market cap of $361.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 80,579.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

