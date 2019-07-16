Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$19.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Roots from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC upgraded Alaris Royalty to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zayo Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.50.

Shares of AD opened at C$20.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.84. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.62 and a 12 month high of C$21.41.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Alaris Royalty will post 1.7099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Senior Officer Curtis James Krawetz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total transaction of C$111,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,377.81. Also, Director Jack Chuck Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total value of C$46,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,077,209.07. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,125 in the last quarter.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

