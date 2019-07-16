Alpha Coin (APC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,522.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $16,547.00 and approximately $86,522.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032282 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005291 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,435,558 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

