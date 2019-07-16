Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $33.06 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lipscomb S. Michael bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,917. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 18,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $691,510.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $434,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

