American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) PT Raised to $100.00 at UBS Group

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.93.

AEP opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $68.13 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in American Electric Power by 186.2% in the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 142,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

