Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.99

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.79. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 72,559 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub cut ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.91 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Jaguar Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 386.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $270,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $798,400. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

