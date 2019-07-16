Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.21. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.76 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 549,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 514,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

