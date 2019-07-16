Analysts Anticipate Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Fluidigm posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.75% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLDM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 52,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,089. The company has a market cap of $758.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluidigm has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22.

In other news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 186,759 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $2,299,003.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $63,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,356 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,366 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $8,154,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

